Advertisement

Unruly passenger arrested after growling, swearing on flight

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Nevada man berated a flight crew and fellow passengers on a plane, growling like a dog and swearing at flight attendants.

Video taken by a fellow passenger shows the man growling while removing and replacing his mask, yelling “God bless America” and making obscene gestures.

It happened on a flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City. Authorities say he was arrested at the gate and cited with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

He was later identified as a 61-year-old from Las Vegas. No attorney was immediately listed in court records.

American Airlines thanked the crew and customers for their professionalism and understanding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Second victim dies following crash in Odessa
Midland Police Department file photo. (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Midland police investigating deadly pedestrian accident
The child was transported to a hospital in Lubbock.
6-year-old child seriously injured in Odessa ATV crash
A 6-year-old girl vacationing with her family was killed in an incident on the Haunted Mine...
6-year-old girl killed in amusement park accident in Colorado
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies Odessa man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Heavy dust at the scene of the World Trade Center collapse in September 2001 have had a lasting...
9/11 responders who arrived early more likely to have lung ailments, study says
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
Biden to survey NY, NJ storm damage after deadly flooding
A shattered sliding-glass door is seen in a photo shared by the Polk County Sheriff's Office of...
Motive for Florida family’s massacre may never be known
U.S. Army Reserves Sgt. Matthew Hondel said this tour was a different experience knowing he was...
WATCH: Soldier surprises sons with an emotional reunion
While this was Hondel’s third tour of duty in the Middle East, his mother, Marcia Finseth, said...
RAW: Soldier surprises sons with an emotional reunion