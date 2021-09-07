Advertisement

Police arrest man claiming he was struck by Tesla after reviewing onboard camera

By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (Gray News) - A man was arrested after officers said a car’s rear camera proved he wasn’t struck by the vehicle.

Slidell police said Arthur Bates Jr., 47, called 911 to report being struck by a Tesla in a gas station parking lot.

Bates was taken to the hospital after complaining of back, leg and neck injuries, police said.

Investigators were able to locate the driver of the Tesla, who claimed Bates intentionally jumped behind the vehicle to stage the collision.

The video, which was posted to the department’s Facebook page, shows Bates falling over right as the vehicle came to a stop after going a short distance in reverse.

“Unbeknownst to Bates, Teslas record all the footage of their cameras,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

Later in the video, a person is seen removing Bates’ leg from the rear bumper before the vehicle leaves the gas station.

Police said Bates admitted to fabricating his story, and he was charged with false swearing with the intent to cause an emergency response.

