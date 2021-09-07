Advertisement

Monahans business owner pleads guilty to failing to pay more than $1 million in payroll taxes

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - A Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to failing to pay taxes from his business in Monahans.

According to a press release, 73-year-old George Wayne Johnson of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee appeared in court on Tuesday. Johnson was facing several counts of failure to pay withholding taxes.

Johnson owned Wayne’s Welding Services in Monahans. The U.S. Department of Justice says that Johnson withheld tax payments from his employee’s paychecks from 2015 to 2018 and failed to pay $1,308,797 in required payroll tax to the IRS.

He also spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on his salary and personal expenses through the company.

On Tuesday, Johnson pleaded guilty to 12 counts of failure to pay withholding taxes. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for each count.

A sentencing date for Johnson has not been set.

