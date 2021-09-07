Advertisement

Midlanders stay in town for Labor Day to compete in a Spikeball competition

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Members of the Redeemer church in Midland spent the holiday at Centennial park competing in a spikeball tournament

Even though Labor Day weekend is usually a popular travel day. Some Midlanders decided on a staycation.

“My plans the whole time where to stay in town and honestly one of the best parts about Midland is getting to do things like this. We have 32 guys and girls that came out to play today and it’s just really fun to get the sort of group to come out and play. I think all of them were on the same page that we all just enjoy spending time with each other, and we didn’t have a reason to get out of town today”, says Daniel Crews, a Midland resident.

Social distancing has created an alternative method to hang out in open spaces safely.

“For the last year and half the pandemic’s obviously been in the forefront in a lot of our minds and so that’s one of the benefits of getting to be able to be out here. You’re spaced out, you’re out in the open, and you’re outside getting to enjoy the air, and with that we have lesser restrictions with COVID, less of the fear of the pandemic”, says Aaron Eldridge, a Midland resident.

The spike ball tournament was open to all skill levels, and for some players, they’d never seen a net before.

“It’s part of the beauty of spike ball is that a lot of people here this is their first time they’ve ever actually played. We do hand draw tournaments, so you get paired up with a random person, so people of all different levels of skill, and you just get to come out and play. We teach you in the beginning how to play, and you can see the balls rolling around everywhere so some great hits and some not-so-great hits. All skills and levels can come out and have a great time”, says Eldridge.

After the game the group is getting together to enjoy some b-b-q and enjoy the rest of the holiday at the pool.

