Advertisement

Midland teen with autism lands dream job with Chick-fil-A

Evan McKinney suited up for his job at Chick-fil-A.
Evan McKinney suited up for his job at Chick-fil-A.(CBS7)
By Hannah Burbank
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - From graduating high school to getting his first job, it’s been an exciting couple of months for 18-year-old Evan McKinney.

McKinney was diagnosed with autism when he was three years old.

Although it’s presented challenges throughout his life, it doesn’t stop him from reaching his goals.

He graduated from Hillcrest School in May and had the question many graduates face - What’s next?

“There’s just not a whole lot out there for young adults that are on the spectrum and so we were like well what are we going to do now,” said Denise McKinney, Evan’s mother.

McKinney knew exactly what job he wanted, and put in the hard work to get the position.

“He was determined that he was going to get a job at Chick-fil-A and I was like ‘Well, what if they’re not hiring,’ and he was like ‘Oh mom they will be, they will be.’”

For the past 15 years, McKinney has eaten at Chick-fil-A six days a week, so there was no better place for him to get a job. He loves the perks that come with it.

“I love Chick-fil-A, it’s the only meal I love ever since then so that way I could be eating Chick-fil-A when I clock out,” McKinney said.

McKinney’s almost a month into working the new job. He says he loves his coworkers and having the chance to talk with customers.

Both of his parents say that working at Chick-fil-A has been good for McKinney. They loved seeing his determination to reach his goal of working at his favorite restaurant.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Second victim dies following crash in Odessa
Midland Police Department file photo. (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Midland police investigating deadly pedestrian accident
The child was transported to a hospital in Lubbock.
6-year-old child seriously injured in Odessa ATV crash
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies Odessa man killed in motorcycle crash
A 6-year-old girl vacationing with her family was killed in an incident on the Haunted Mine...
6-year-old girl killed in amusement park accident in Colorado

Latest News

The High Sky Wing AIRSHO will feature a number of vintage military aircraft.
THE AIRSHOW MUST GO ON: Popular airshow returns for first time since ‘19
INTERVIEW: Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale holding opening night concert
Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale holding opening night concert on Sept. 11
INTERVIEW: Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale holding opening night concert
INTERVIEW: Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale holding opening night concert
You can find Woody Kupper working hard on his forklift at the Permian Basin Fair & Expo.
Longtime Permian Basin Fair & Expo volunteer speaks on decades of experience