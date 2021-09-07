Longtime Permian Basin Fair & Expo volunteer speaks on decades of experience

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin Fair and Expo is in full swing!

On Tuesday CBS7′s Shane Battis met a man named Woody Rupper who’s done it all; from shoveling manure, to sitting on the board and driving a forklift.

He keeps coming back for more year after year.

Nowadays you’ll likely see Woody driving his forklift moving big pieces of equipment, tossing manure or raising banners.

Volunteers at the fair only have two or three weeks to put everything together.

When asked why he does such intense volunteer work each year, he says it’s all for you - the people who come out to the fair to enjoy it.

“We see people standing in line that makes all our sweat, I mean long hours of work and sweat out here on the grounds. It makes it all so worthwhile,” said Woody.

He wants others to be inspired to help too.

“Those volunteers with their cars it’s neat to see people taking pictures of these cars that maybe they would like to have someday or some lady about my age can remember getting her first kiss in a car like that.”

Woody is encouraging young people to take up the mantle and get involved, making the fair bigger and better each year.

