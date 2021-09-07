John Bushman, ICA donates $150,000 to Hurricane Ida relief

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After seeing the devastation Hurricane Ida left behind, many businesses are coming together to help lift up Louisiana on its road to recovery, including CBS7 and our parent company Gray Television.

When ICA in Odessa heard that CBS7 was partnering with the Salvation Army for the ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ relief effort, they wanted to join in on helping our neighbors in need.

“Our owner John Bushman and his wife Carol were very excited to make this $150,000 donation and hopefully spur other local businesses,” said Matt Rist, a spokesperson for ICA.

Rist says that John and Carol’s donations were made on behalf of all ICA team members.

“We know we have a lot of team members, we have a hotel in Beaumont which is right next to Louisiana. We have a lot of team members who have family that are affected by this and we always have something called help your neighbor so it’s just been a tenant of ICA team members to help out when we can.”

ICA hopes that its donation will encourage other businesses to support Lift Up Louisiana relief efforts.

“We’re just happy that these dollars can go to an organization that’s helping people on the ground in Louisiana.”

Gray Television and its 103 markets have donated $50,000 towards the immediate needs of survivors and rescue workers.

You can also help those in need. When you text IDA to 51555 and make a donation, 100% of the money is applied to the Hurricane Ida Disaster Relief Operation.

More details can be found online here.

Lift Up Louisiana (WBRC)

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.