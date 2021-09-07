Advertisement

DPS identifies Odessa man killed in motorcycle crash

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash outside of Gardendale on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Randy O’Neal, 59, of Odessa.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash at U.S. Highway 385 and State Highway 158 at 3:25 p.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle. The motorcyclist, identified as O’Neal, died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that O’Neal was driving onto the entrance ramp of State Highway 158 when his motorcycle left the roadway and rolled.

DPS says that O’Neal was not wearing a helmet at the time.

