THE AIRSHOW MUST GO ON: Popular airshow returns for first time since ‘19

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High Sky Wing will be putting on their annual AIRSHO this weekend after the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

CBS7′s Joshua Skinner took a Fairchild PT-19 for a test flight Tuesday ahead of the big show.

“We just feel like it’s time to get back out and at least get back to some semblance of normal.”

Joshua’s guide, pilot Tom Reneau, is a man who has been taking part in the air show his whole life.

“To me, the best part is when you get to taxi in front of the crowd and you get to wave to the little kids,” said Reneau.

It’s Reneau’s first air show of any kind since the pandemic started.

“I’m ready to get back out there, show off these airplanes, and do a little bit of flying.”

It’s also the first time the AIRSHO will be free to viewers, a move made to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

“It’s not exactly free-free-free. You gotta pay to park. But the AIRSHO itself is free,” said Bill Coombes, Executive Officer of the High Sky Wing.

The main attraction will be an explosive display featuring an A-10 Thunderbolt, but there will also be two P-51 Mustangs and even a car show.

It’s that history that motivates Reneau.

“You know there’s nothing like a WWII veteran coming out and seeing a plane that they flew 6-70 years ago.”

Information on the AIRSHO can be found here.

