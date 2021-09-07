THE AIRSHO MUST GO ON: Popular airshow returns for first time since ‘19

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High Sky Wing will be putting on their annual AIRSHO this weekend after the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

“We just feel like it’s time to get back out and at least get back to some semblance of normal,” High Sky Wing Pilot Tom Reneau said.

Reneau knows airshows. He’s taken part in them for his entire life.

To me, the best part is when you get to taxi in front of the crowd and you get to wave to the little kids,” Reneau said.

But this is his first air show of any kind since the pandemic started.

“I’m ready to get back out there, show off these airplanes, and do a little bit of flying,” he said.

It’s also the first time the AIRSHO will be free to viewers, a move made to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

“It’s not exactly free-free-free. You gotta pay to park. But the AIRSHO itself is free,” said Interim AIRSHO Director Bill Coombes.

The main attraction will be an explosive display featuring an A-10 Thunderbolt, also known as the “Warthog”, but there will also be two P-51 Mustangs and even a car show.

It’s the history in these machines that Reneau loves, one he wants to share with generations young and old.

“You know, there’s nothing like a WWII veteran coming out and seeing a plane that they flew 60-70 years ago.”

