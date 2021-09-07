Advertisement

THE AIRSHO MUST GO ON: Popular airshow returns for first time since ‘19

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High Sky Wing will be putting on their annual AIRSHO this weekend after the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

“We just feel like it’s time to get back out and at least get back to some semblance of normal,” High Sky Wing Pilot Tom Reneau said.

Reneau knows airshows. He’s taken part in them for his entire life.

To me, the best part is when you get to taxi in front of the crowd and you get to wave to the little kids,” Reneau said.

But this is his first air show of any kind since the pandemic started.

“I’m ready to get back out there, show off these airplanes, and do a little bit of flying,” he said.

It’s also the first time the AIRSHO will be free to viewers, a move made to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

“It’s not exactly free-free-free. You gotta pay to park. But the AIRSHO itself is free,” said Interim AIRSHO Director Bill Coombes.

The main attraction will be an explosive display featuring an A-10 Thunderbolt, also known as the “Warthog”, but there will also be two P-51 Mustangs and even a car show.

It’s the history in these machines that Reneau loves, one he wants to share with generations young and old.

“You know, there’s nothing like a WWII veteran coming out and seeing a plane that they flew 60-70 years ago.”

Information on the AIRSHO can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Second victim dies following crash in Odessa
Midland Police Department file photo. (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Midland police investigating deadly pedestrian accident
The child was transported to a hospital in Lubbock.
6-year-old child seriously injured in Odessa ATV crash
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies Odessa man killed in motorcycle crash
A 6-year-old girl vacationing with her family was killed in an incident on the Haunted Mine...
6-year-old girl killed in amusement park accident in Colorado

Latest News

AIRSHO
Midland teen with autism lands dream job with Chick-fil-A
Midland teen with autism lands dream job with Chick-fil-A
Evan McKinney suited up for his job at Chick-fil-A.
Midland teen with autism lands dream job with Chick-fil-A
INTERVIEW: Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale holding opening night concert
Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale holding opening night concert on Sept. 11