Labor Day Forecast

By Lauren Bostwick
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Happy Labor Day! Temperatures today will be topping off in the lower 90s across the area, with the exception of the higher elevations with temperatures in the upper 80s. Cloud cover is expected to increase throughout the afternoon.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible after noon across the region, no severe activity is expected.

The drying and warming trend starts Tuesday and continues throughout the weekend.

