Permian Basin Fair & Expo offers food and fun for Labor Day

The Permian Basin Fair and Expo offers a number of forms of entertainment for families.
The Permian Basin Fair and Expo offers a number of forms of entertainment for families.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin Fair and Expo was in full swing on Monday afternoon.

Rides, food and animals - there’s something for everyone to enjoy at this year’s fair.

A word of warning though, make sure you go on the rides after you eat.

For those with squeamish tummies, there’s a petting zoo during the day and a cornhole tournament in the evening. The fair’s ranch rodeo was held in the afternoon.

While it might not be the national championships, the competitors, most of whom know each other, enjoy the friendly competition.

“This is kind of a fun ranch rodeo. It’s one that the fair puts on. They put a lot of hard work and effort into it. They do a great job putting together the cattle and getting the events organized. They do a very good job with that,” said Ben Clements, one of the competitors in the rodeo.

While the ranch rodeo was only a one-day event, most of the exhibits and rides will be open every day.

The cornhole tournament is set to start at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. All you have to do is show up and sign up to compete.

