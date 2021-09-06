Midland police investigating deadly pedestrian accident

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in Midland on Monday.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers responded to an accident in the 3000 block of W. Interstate 20 service road at 5:06 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a Hyundai Tuscon pulled over on the side of the road. The driver told officers they were driving along the service road when they hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed the pedestrian was walking in the eastbound lane of the service road when they were hit. Police say their investigation is still ongoing.

