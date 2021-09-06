Local organization looking to help La. communities devastated by Ida

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A week after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, many are still dealing with the devastating aftermath.

Thankfully, the Permian Basin is lending our neighbors a helping hand.

Starting Tuesday, a relief drive will begin in Midland to help people in communities that were hit hard by Idea.

“They’re suffering down there and I think it’s time we go and get back what was so freely given to us and that was love,” said Tiffany Wilson, President of Oilfield Connections International - Odessa Chapter.

The storm affected thousands in southern Louisiana, leaving communities without power, food or gas.

Oilfield Connections International is asking West Texans to donate everything from non-perishable foods to diapers and gasoline for relief workers and victims.

“We’re cooking six meals a day, for all our emergency workers, plus we’re running a commodity site and I have about 120 officers rotating every 12 hours to keep the parish safe,” said Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.

The group will be sending two trucks and trailers to Louisiana this Friday.

Donations can be dropped off at Atlantic Energy Partners in Midland every day this week from 6-8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.