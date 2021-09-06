First Baptist Church holds a hurricane relief drive in Midland

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -First Baptist Church in midland spent their Sunday assembling a drive-thru relief event.

The purpose was to help out Williams Boulevard Baptist Church in Kenner, Louisiana, which was heavily impacted by the hurricane.

“We knew some folks down there that needed some help, a church that we knew the pastor there, and so we decided to call him, get in touch with him, ask him how we can help him, and so we were able to send one truck with a generator, and now this we’re just doing supplies”, says Moe Bomer, the business administrator for First Baptist Church.

It’s a great way for West Texans to lend a helping hand. Even if they can’t physically get to those who need help.

“What I’ve found in the Permian Basin is that people want to help, no matter the need, and so this was just a great opportunity for folks to go to the store, pick up a few things because they can’t drive over there, but they can definitely give towards helping others, and I think that’s what the main drive for folks was just to hey this is a really good opportunity for me to do something and help out”, says Bomer.

What do people need? Anything and everything.

“Any donation helps. Like we’ve had people come by and just bring a jar of peanut butter and that might be all that they can afford right now, but it will be used, it will be needed, and so no gift is too small and it can be used by somebody else. We understand that here that a lot of people are struggling, but it is a good feeling if you can help others and so any little bit will help”, says Bomer.

Bomer says that cash donations can also be made.

All donations are expected to make the journey east on September 9th.

First Baptist Church will still be collecting donations this Tuesday, September 7th, and you can drop them off at their ‘Welcome Center’.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.