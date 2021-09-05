Advertisement

Police: Four shot dead in Houston house that was set ablaze

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were...
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were apparently in the 10 to 13 age range.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say firefighters found two adults and two children dead of apparent gunshot wounds after extinguishing a blaze at a Houston home.

Police Chief Troy Finner says there weren’t any signs of forced entry at the house in the southwest of the city and the fire may have been an attempt to destroy evidence or disguise something at the scene.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m.

Finner says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were apparently in the 10 to 13 age range.

He didn’t identify the dead, saying police hadn’t yet notified their family.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch Friday Night Blitz on CBS7!
Friday Night Football Week 2
Permian v.s. Midway
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian v.s. Midway
Skyler Wright surveys his land in Pecos County.
A section of earth between Imperial and Ft. Stockton is collapsing, and it’s taking a highway with it
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz talks in Midland about the new I-14 amendment
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz talks in Midland about the new I-14 amendment
One of the new surveillance cameras in Presidio.
Surveillance camera towers look to crack down on crime in Presidio

Latest News

Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Athens-Clarke County police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in downtown Athens...
7 people wounded when man opens fire in Georgia college town
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
Taliban stop planes of evacuees from leaving but unclear why
FILE - An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the HSC-25 "Island Knights," takes off from...
US Navy IDs 5 killed in helicopter crash off California