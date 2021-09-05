Permian Basin Fair and Expo returns after being closed last year

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For over 45 years, the Permian Basin Fair has created many memories for West Texans that will last a lifetime and they are ready to serve the community once again, The pandemic is not going to stop them.

You know we are back. We had opening day yesterday and now we’re going to be having our 10 day fair run. We go from now until September the 12th and we’re really excited to be able to have our fair for the community and be there for the community. Most important last year COVID did cancel our fair but we’re resilient here at the Permian Basin Fair and Expo”, says Barbara Robertson, the spokesperson for the Permian Basin Fair and Expo.

The pandemic took a toll not only to the fair, but for all the vendors that help create the magic.

“It was heartbreaking all the way around. Not only because we weren’t able to be there for the community. We were not able to be there for the exhibitors, or the ranchers that show their animals, but the business aspect. Financially we took a hit, our carnivals took a hit, all those food vendors they make their living coming to these kinds of fairs, so when we’re really able to put our resources together and be a good community stakeholder that’s a good feeling”, says Robertson.

The Permian Basin Fair and Expo offers more than just memories for the family. Kids have the chance to earn scholarships for college.

“One of the most important things that we do out here for the youth mainly, we give away scholarships every year. This year we’re giving away 28,000 dollars of scholarships. They’re broken down into all the different divisions they farming and ranching, the pageants, creative arts, etc. Since the inception of the fair this being our 45th year we’ve given aways over a million dollars in scholarships for over those 45 years”, says David Austin, the Director of the Permian Basin Fair.

The fun doesn’t stop right there. The Permian Basin Fair will continue until September 12th.

