Odessa car crash leaves one person dead, two others with life-threatening injuries

Two others are in critical condition.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Police say one person is dead and two others are in critical condition after a car crash early Sunday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a single-car accident near 4000 E. 52nd St. An investigation revealed a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was speeding westbound when the car left the roadway, crashing through a fence and into a tree.

The driver, Leonel Torres, and a rear passenger, Alexis Luna, were ejected from the vehicle. Both were transported to Medical Center Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The front passenger, Bryan Contreras, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been notified, and the investigation is still ongoing.

