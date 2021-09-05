Advertisement

Lo St. market celebrates its one-year anniversary in Midland

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Well, it’s back to the daily grind for weekend vendors and they all showed up at the Micromarket in Midland at Centennial Plaza.

Micromarket is the organizer that puts on the Lo. Street market and it’s celebrating its one-year anniversary.

Most of the vendors out there today were selling things like food, fashionable clothing, and hand-made products.

We spoke with the owner of ‘the daily grind beard company’ who hand-crafts his products right in his very own kitchen.

“I want to make sure that I’m delivering something that’s good quality to my customers and so I don’t just throw it in a bottle and put it out there. I don’t just buy it from a wholesale store, repackage it under my label. I spend time in my laboratory, which is essentially my kitchen, and I document everything to make sure that I get the right quality, the right consistency, the right texture that people are looking for”, says Joseph Gonzalez, the owner of The Daily Grind Beard Company.

The Micromarket will make its next return at Centennial Plaza next month on October 2nd.

