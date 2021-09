ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say that a 6-year-old child sustained life-threatening injuries in an ATV crash on Sunday.

The crash occurred in a field in a neighborhood near 700 E 87th St. The child was transported to a hospital in Lubbock.

The cause of the crash has not been released, and the investigation is still ongoing.

