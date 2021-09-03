Advertisement

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz talks in Midland about the new I-14 amendment

By Hannah Burbank
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz got a standing ovation today as he celebrated the people of the Permian Basin for the role they played in making the amendment to add a new leg to Interstate 14 in Texas a reality.

This new addition to I-14 will start right here in Odessa and end in Augusta, Georgia. Senator Cruz said this will help West Texas oil and gas companies connect to the east coast.

“It’s a big deal for West Texas and for the whole state of Texas. It’'s a big deal to be able to move goods and services to be able to move the output from the incredible shale revolution we are seeing that the Permian is driving that Midland-Odessa is driving,” said U.S. Senator Ted Cruz

The interstate will run through five states: Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. Senator Cruz said he believes transportation dollars should go where the traffic is and where the commerce is. He says the Permian Basin is the perfect place.

“It is clear what’s happening in West Texas is benefitting all of Texas, it’s benefitting the entire country and I’m very proud that we were able to get a big legislative win for the Permian Basin,” Senator Cruz said.

Senator Cruz says this expansion will benefit not only the Permian Basin, but the entire nation as it will create more jobs and connect major military bases all the way to the east coast.

“This will have a very real benefit to Texas’s military bases, a very real benefit to oil and gas and energy in West Texas and a very real benefit to farmers and ranchers throughout the state of Texas,” Senator Cruz said.

