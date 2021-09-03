Advertisement

TXDOT launches safety campaign after 18 pedestrian roadway deaths in 2021

The agency is expanding the “Be safe, Drive smart” campaign.
By CBS7 Staff
Sep. 2, 2021
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - TXDOT reports in 2020, the Odessa district, which covers 12 West Texas counties, reported 18 fatalities involving pedestrians.

Of those, 10 occurred in Midland-Odessa.

So far in 2021, 18 pedestrians have been killed on highways and local roads in the district according to TXDOT.

Now- the agency is expanding the “Be safe, Drive smart” campaign.

The campaign promotes pedestrian and bicyclist safety, and remind drivers to be vigilant.

