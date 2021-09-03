TXDOT launches safety campaign after 18 pedestrian roadway deaths in 2021

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - TXDOT reports in 2020, the Odessa district, which covers 12 West Texas counties, reported 18 fatalities involving pedestrians.

Of those, 10 occurred in Midland-Odessa.

So far in 2021, 18 pedestrians have been killed on highways and local roads in the district according to TXDOT.

Now- the agency is expanding the “Be safe, Drive smart” campaign.

The campaign promotes pedestrian and bicyclist safety, and remind drivers to be vigilant.

