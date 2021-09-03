Advertisement

Ted Cruz helps celebrate local law enforcement

Today was the sixth annual law enforcement private dinner event to appreciate West Texas law enforcement
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz was the guest speaker at tonight’s private dinner to appreciate local West Texas law enforcement in the Midland-Odessa area.

The event was sponsored by two nonprofit organizations, The Permian Basin Association of Pipeliners and the Permian Basin Gas Process Association.

It was the sixth annual event.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael ‘Spider’ Gonzales.
Execution date set for Michael ‘Spider’ Gonzales
Victor Antonio Coca, 30.
Suspect captured after escaping custody at Odessa hospital
Teen arrested, charged with shooting at Odessa police officers
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies Odessa man killed in crash
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Midland police identify man killed in vehicle-pedestrian accident

Latest News

Battle of the Badges
Battle of the Badges blood drive kicks off
Law Enforcement Appreciation
Law Enforcement Appreciation
Pedestrian Accident
TXDOT launches safety campaign after 18 pedestrian roadway deaths in 2021
Pedestrian Accident
Pedestrian accidents up in Midland-Odessa