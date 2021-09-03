Ted Cruz helps celebrate local law enforcement
Today was the sixth annual law enforcement private dinner event to appreciate West Texas law enforcement
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz was the guest speaker at tonight’s private dinner to appreciate local West Texas law enforcement in the Midland-Odessa area.
The event was sponsored by two nonprofit organizations, The Permian Basin Association of Pipeliners and the Permian Basin Gas Process Association.
It was the sixth annual event.
