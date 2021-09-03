Advertisement

Surveillance camera towers look to crack down on crime in Presidio

One of the new surveillance cameras in Presidio.
One of the new surveillance cameras in Presidio.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PRESIDIO, Texas (KOSA) - Presidio now has extra sets of eyes after installing high-tech surveillance cameras to crack down on crime.

You can find ten of these surveillance towers around the city’s perimeter. City officials say that 90% of illegal activity has stopped since the towers were installed.

“It’s what Will Hurd called the virtual wall. So, thanks to Will Hurd and Tony Gonzales, both U.S. Congressmen that help fund this project,” said Brad Newton, the City Administrator of Presidio.

Terry Bishop, a landowner in Presidio, says he’s in favor of the cameras as they’ve helped Border Patrol agents catch undocumented immigrants on his property.

“They catch groups of two or three dozen all the time at my place, or at least before this camera got here,” said Bishop.

The cameras were installed to cut back on illegal activity, border crossings and possible threats.

“They have optics on them. They can read a license plate from a mile and a half from here. In between the cameras, they can work in unison and identify targets that are coming across the border.”

Each tower costs around $1.2 million. The City of Presidio says a high-tech investment like this is more effective than building a wall.

“It provides us with homeland security while preserving environmental security.”

The City of Presidio says it may be old, but they will keep using the latest technology to keep the border safe in West Texas.

