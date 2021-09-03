Sul Ross partnering with Alpine to conserve water

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - All hands are on deck in Alpine to conserve water during droughts.

Pete Gallego, the president of Sul Ross State University, says the school has partnered with the City of Alpine to recycle sewage water.

The water will be recycled through filters, and once it’s sanitary, it will be used with sprinklers across the campus.

Since Sul Ross is located in the West Texas desert, the school has had some of its plants damaged by the heat.

“The drought and its done some damage to some of our trees. We’re working on replacing them and xeriscaping the majority of the campus so that we’ll be able to cut down on water use. We’re also working with the city of Alpine to use reclaimed water to use water that gone through the sewer systems several times to be using that to water the remaining grass that we have,” said Gallego.

The filtered water project will also help restore natural habitats in Alpine.

“The water reuse is going to be on Sul Ross property, but the city of Alpine is going to provide a series of ponds that birds of spring used to feed. The whole project is really a bird habitat improvement and enhancement, and restoration,” said Chris Ruggia, the City of Alpine’s Director of Tourism.

Groundwater will be conserved as part of the project.

“Water is a precious resource in the desert, especially during drought times, so we’re always looking for ways where we can use street runoff to irrigate trees in the parks, and this street water is a strategy to conserve our precious water,” Ruggia said.

While the filtered water will be good for the natural habitat in Alpine, it will not be used for drinking.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.