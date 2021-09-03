Advertisement

Permian Basin Fair & Expo opens in Odessa

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin Fair & Expo has returned to Odessa!

Located at 218 W. 46th St., the fair will feature show animals, pageants, contests and more.

The fair opened on Friday, Saturday 3 at 5 p.m. and will run through Saturday, September 12.

You can find the full schedule for the fairgrounds below:

  • Friday, September 3rd... 5-midnight
  • Saturday 4th... 12pm-midnight
  • Sunday 5th... 12pm-10pm
  • Monday 6th... 12pm- 10pm | LABOR DAY
  • Tuesday 7th... 5pm-10pm
  • Wednesday 8th... 5pm-10pm
  • Thursday 9th... 5pm-10pm
  • Friday 10th... 5pm-midnight
  • Saturday 11th... 12pm-midnight
  • Sunday 12th... 12 pm-10pm

More information on the fair itself can be found here.

