Permian Basin Fair & Expo opens in Odessa
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin Fair & Expo has returned to Odessa!
Located at 218 W. 46th St., the fair will feature show animals, pageants, contests and more.
The fair opened on Friday, Saturday 3 at 5 p.m. and will run through Saturday, September 12.
You can find the full schedule for the fairgrounds below:
- Friday, September 3rd... 5-midnight
- Saturday 4th... 12pm-midnight
- Sunday 5th... 12pm-10pm
- Monday 6th... 12pm- 10pm | LABOR DAY
- Tuesday 7th... 5pm-10pm
- Wednesday 8th... 5pm-10pm
- Thursday 9th... 5pm-10pm
- Friday 10th... 5pm-midnight
- Saturday 11th... 12pm-midnight
- Sunday 12th... 12 pm-10pm
More information on the fair itself can be found here.
