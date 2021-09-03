Permian Basin Fair & Expo opens in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin Fair & Expo has returned to Odessa!

Located at 218 W. 46th St., the fair will feature show animals, pageants, contests and more.

The fair opened on Friday, Saturday 3 at 5 p.m. and will run through Saturday, September 12.

You can find the full schedule for the fairgrounds below:

Friday, September 3rd... 5-midnight

Saturday 4th... 12pm-midnight

Sunday 5th... 12pm-10pm

Monday 6th... 12pm- 10pm | LABOR DAY

Tuesday 7th... 5pm-10pm

Wednesday 8th... 5pm-10pm

Thursday 9th... 5pm-10pm

Friday 10th... 5pm-midnight

Saturday 11th... 12pm-midnight

Sunday 12th... 12 pm-10pm

More information on the fair itself can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.