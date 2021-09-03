Advertisement

Jesse Jackson’s wife headed home from hospital after COVID

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, Rev. Jesse Jackson receives the Pfizer's...
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, Rev. Jesse Jackson receives the Pfizer's BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Kiran Chekka, Covid Administration Physician at the Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago. Family members say the Rev. Jesse Jackson has been transferred to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection. A family statement released Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 , also said his wife, Jacqueline, has been moved to an intensive care unit at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and is receiving oxygen but breathing on her own.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson’s wife will be released from a Chicago hospital where she has been treated for COVID-19.

A statement Friday from Jonathan Jackson, one of the couple’s five children, doesn’t specify when his 77-year-old mother, Jacqueline, would be released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Rev. Jackson,  a famed civil rights leader and former presidential candidate, was transferred recently to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

He has been vaccinated against the virus, but he says Jacqueline, also a civil rights activist, had not been vaccinated because of a “preexisting condition” that worried them.

The couple were admitted to Northwestern on Aug. 21.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Antonio Coca, 30.
Suspect captured after escaping custody at Odessa hospital
Shots fired in Odessa
Shots fired at police scene in Odessa
Skyler Wright surveys his land in Pecos County.
A section of earth between Imperial and Ft. Stockton is collapsing, and it’s taking a highway with it
Michael ‘Spider’ Gonzales.
Execution date set for Michael ‘Spider’ Gonzales
Wadley Avenue in Midland.
Midland residents dealing with sewage-like smell

Latest News

West Texans donate peanut butter to fight hunger
West Texans donate peanut butter to fight hunger
Sul Ross State University.
Sul Ross partnering with Alpine to conserve water
Sul Ross partnering with Alpine to conserve water
Sul Ross partnering with Alpine to conserve water
One of the new surveillance cameras in Presidio.
Surveillance camera towers look to crack down on crime in Presidio