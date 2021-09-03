Advertisement

Help CBS7 fill the truck with peanut butter for the West Texas Food Bank

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 is calling on West Texans to help fill the truck with peanut butter for the West Texas Food Bank.

The Food Bank is hosting its first-ever peanut butter drive to help feed the hungry for Hunger Action Month in September.

The drive is simple: You can help out your neighbors by simply purchasing a jar of peanut butter at a Market Street or United Supermarket location. The grocery stores will have donation bins at each register to make it easy for customers looking to contribute.

CBS7 will be live at donation locations across Midland and Odessa on Friday as we look to collect as much peanut butter as possible for a great cause!

