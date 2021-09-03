Big Spring veteran training for the National Veterans Wheelchair Games

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) -Four months ago, Glenis Thompson, a recreational therapist at the Veteran Affairs hospital in Big Spring was introduced to Kenneth Turner, a veteran at the hospital with a passion for sports.

To help motivate Turner in his recovery, Thompson started training him to play basketball at the national veterans wheelchair competition.

“So I know he enjoys working out, exercising, but I kind of thought well maybe we can give him something to work towards. He can train like any other athlete up to competition day, so showing him that time frame kind of helped with getting him involved in adaptive sports and of course the VA supports these different events and sports competitions”, says Glenis Thompson, recreational therapist at the Veteran Affairs Medical Center hospital.

Despite Turner having one leg, this competition will let him get comfortable with adaptive sports before the big day.

“So the overall goal is to really one keep him active, get him involved with things, keep him moving. That will help with PTSD, self-isolation, depression, different mental health issues, but then to shows these guys that hey because I have one leg I still can play basketball, I still can play tennis. It’ll just be modified and adaptive to their needs. So, showing them that route, showing them what the possibility is goes a long way”, says Thompson.

Thompson tells me once the basic training of basketball is mastered the hospital will help him get a new wheelchair that is made for the sport and it will allow him to get across the court faster.

Turner will be competing in the games next year in July in Tempe, Arizona.

