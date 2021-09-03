Battle of the Badges blood drive kicks off

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The annual Battle of the Badges blood drive between Midland police and the Midland fire department has kicked off.

Each agency has until Wednesday, September 15th to donate blood.

And the community can help out! When you donate blood with Vitalent blood bank, you can choose which team to support.

The Midland Police Department is coming off a threepeat.... They’ve donated the most blood the last 3 years in a row.

