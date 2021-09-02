Advertisement

TxDOT looking to reduce number of crashes involving bicyclists and pedestrians

Traffic in Midland.
Traffic in Midland.(Stephanie Douglas/CBS7)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Transportation has launched an educational awareness campaign in an effort to reduce the number of crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists.

TxDOT says that its Odessa district, which covers 12 counties, had 18 fatalities involving pedestrians in 2020. Ten of those were in Midland and Odessa.

For 2021, TxDOT says that 18 pedestrians have been killed on highways as well as state and local roads.

TxDOT’s Be Safe, Drive Smart campaign is now expanding to cover pedestrian and bicyclist safety, educating motorists on how to be safe out on the roadways.

Gene Powell, a TxDOT spokesperson, says we all need to work together while on the road to prevent any more tragedies.

“If you’re on a roadway or near a roadway, you have to be hyper-vigilant all the time. You have to look out for traffic coming towards you, you have to look out for pedestrians that may cross in front of you unexpectedly and you have to pay 100% of your attention on that road on that road. Whether you’re driving, walking or biking whatever the case may be,” said Powell.

You can find more information on the campaign here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael ‘Spider’ Gonzales.
Execution date set for Michael ‘Spider’ Gonzales
Teen arrested, charged with shooting at Odessa police officers
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies Odessa man killed in crash
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Midland police identify man killed in vehicle-pedestrian accident
Chloe Mrozak, 24, arrested in Honolulu for allegedly using a fake vaccine card.
Moderna misspelled on alleged fake vaccination card; woman visiting Hawaii arrested

Latest News

McCamey High School to close Friday due to COVID-19
Midland's Fire Department and Police Department are competing in this year's Battle of the...
Midland first responders competiting in annual Battle of the Badges blood drive
Victor Antonio Coca, 30.
Suspect captured after escaping custody at Odessa hospital
CBS7 Fact Checker: Texas Heartbeat Bill
CBS7 FACT CHECKER: Texas’ Heartbeat Bill