TxDOT looking to reduce number of crashes involving bicyclists and pedestrians

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Transportation has launched an educational awareness campaign in an effort to reduce the number of crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists.

TxDOT says that its Odessa district, which covers 12 counties, had 18 fatalities involving pedestrians in 2020. Ten of those were in Midland and Odessa.

For 2021, TxDOT says that 18 pedestrians have been killed on highways as well as state and local roads.

TxDOT’s Be Safe, Drive Smart campaign is now expanding to cover pedestrian and bicyclist safety, educating motorists on how to be safe out on the roadways.

Gene Powell, a TxDOT spokesperson, says we all need to work together while on the road to prevent any more tragedies.

“If you’re on a roadway or near a roadway, you have to be hyper-vigilant all the time. You have to look out for traffic coming towards you, you have to look out for pedestrians that may cross in front of you unexpectedly and you have to pay 100% of your attention on that road on that road. Whether you’re driving, walking or biking whatever the case may be,” said Powell.

You can find more information on the campaign here.

