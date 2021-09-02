Shots fired at police scene in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Shots were heard as police responded to a scene in Odessa on Thursday morning.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to Quick Track at 4th and Dixie at 5:45 a.m.

In the parking lot, officers found a man passed out at the wheel of a vehicle with a gun on his lap. Police then broke his window and got him to come out.

Video shared with CBS7 shows officers ordering someone to come out of their vehicle. Gunshots can also be heard in the video.

No other details have been released at this time.

