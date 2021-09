MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland High School running back Zion Ward is the CBS7 Player of the Week. In the Bulldogs 48-24 win over El Paso Montwood, Ward ran for 143 yards and four touchdowns.

That is the most points Midland has scored in a game since 2018.

Watch the video above to hear from Zion and his coach Thad Fortune.

