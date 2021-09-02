Advertisement

Suspect captured after escaping custody at Odessa hospital

Victor Antonio Coca, 30.
Victor Antonio Coca, 30.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A suspect who escaped custody while being treated at Medical Center Hospital has now been captured, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The suspect has been identified as Victor Antonio Coca, 30.

A heavy police presence has been reported in downtown Odessa on Thursday.

According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, a man arrested in a pursuit was taken to Medical Center Hospital for treatment.

During the treatment, his handcuffs were taken off, and he managed to escape.

Law enforcement officers are now searching the surrounding area for the suspect.

CBS7 will update this story as more information is released.

