Midland first responders competiting in annual Battle of the Badges blood drive

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland’s first responders are back competing in the annual battle of the Badges blood drive.

Vitalant Blood Bank has created a friendly competition between Midland’s Fire Department and Police Department to see who can donate the most blood.

The teams have from now until Wednesday, September 15, to donate and win a trophy.

Midlanders who want to donate can choose which team they want to donate under.

Vitalant’s goal with the drive is to raise awareness of the critical blood shortages at our local hospitals.

“It’s so important to give blood because you’re saving three peoples’ lives, up to six peoples lives if you do the red cells, but mostly it’s because the hospitals need the blood, especially during this COVID time,” said Dianne Scott, the Donor Recruitment Supervisor at Vitalant.

The Midland Police Department currently holds the trophy for donating the most blood for the last three years in a row.

The blood drive will be held at the Midland Park Mall on September 10, 11 and 12 from noon to 6 p.m. The final day of the blood drive will be held at the Midland Police Department’s Headquarters at 601 Loraine on September 15 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.