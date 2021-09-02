Advertisement

McCamey High School to close Friday due to COVID-19

(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
McCamey, Texas (KOSA) - McCamey ISD will be shutting down one of its schools on Friday due to COVID-19.

The district announced that no classes will be held at McCamey High School on September 3 after a number of students tested positive for the virus.

MISD will be using this time to disinfect the school building.

Classes are set to resume on Tuesday, September 7.

Both McCamey Primary and McCamey Middle School will remain open as scheduled.

