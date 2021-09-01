West Texas Food Bank receives truckload of donations to kick off Hunger Action Month

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The West Texas Food Bank has started a food drive to help feed the hungry in the community for Hunger Action Month.

Their goal? To fill an entire truck with cases of peanut butter.

On Wednesday, the food bank received a major donation from the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints to kickstart the effort.

A truck full of food donations - including peanut butter - arrived at the food bank on Wednesday morning. That delivery included 120 cases of peanut butter.

“We love partnering with the West Texas Food Bank to take care of those who are in need in West Texas and so we found out about a peanut butter drive and contributed a truckload with peanut butter and other goods to help out,” said Chris Vote, the President of the Odessa Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints.

Along with peanut butter, the church also donated over 30,000 pounds of food to the distributed to the community.

The food bank serves 19 counties in our area. Craig Stoker, the food bank’s Marketing Director, says the donations will reach a lot of lives.

“They have been such a huge support to the Food Bank over the last 19 months during the COVID pandemic and prior to that. So, for them to come in and kick-off a month of awareness about hunger and taking action is really a special thing.”

Vore says these donations are a way for the church to help care for the community.

“We want to be good partners with the community with West Texas, we want to be good neighbors and we’ve all had times when we were in need and had people come through for us and this is a time with COVID and other things going on that we can do the same thing and give back.”

This Friday is the official Peanut Butter Drive at United Supermarkets locations, but you can donate anytime you visit one of their locations.

