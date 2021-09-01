VIDEO: Vietnam veterans reunite in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Here’s a sweet story for your Wednesday.

Ed Overby and Jimmy Don McGill, who were both in the U.S. Navy, served aboard the USS Oriskany in Vietnam. Ed went on to live in Florida, while Jimmy lives in Odessa.

Jimmy’s daughter, Lisa Marie McGill Pena, says the two hadn’t seen each other in decades.

That’s when Ed decided to make a trip to West Texas to surprise his old friend Jimmy. The heartwarming moment was caught on camera.

