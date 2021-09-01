Unsung Heroes: MCH respiratory therapists play crucial role taking care of coronavirus patients

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Throughout the pandemic, you’ve heard about doctors and nurses facing down the coronavirus pandemic.

What about respiratory therapists?

“There are moments that we all wish that some community members—or at least—people can see what’s going on in the inside.”

The therapists play a critical role to determine which patients are put on ventilators and monitor their progress.

Working inside a hospital with more than 100 COVID patients, dozens of them on ventilators, is a tall task.

“It’s an ongoing thing. In the blink of an eye, it can change.”

We can’t take you inside the hospital, but a glance from outside can give some perspective on the challenge.

Every open window you see is a reverse airflow room where a COVID patient is being cared for, and there’s more coming in all the time.

The Director of Medical Center Hospital’s Cardiopulmonary Services compares the tension to the day of the mass shooting.

“That one day has been going on for 18 months where tensions are high. Everyone’s on high alert. Everyone is really being stretched thin.”

On top of the strain that comes with caring for such a large volume of patients, there’s also a heavy mental burden put on these therapists.

Lisa Baeza says it’s disturbing to see so many people dying constantly. But the heartache is worth it for the patients who do get to go home.

“They’re thankful that they can come home to their families, be with their friends, be with their loved ones. Live another day.”

