Teen arrested, charged with shooting at Odessa police officers

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A teen has been arrested following a shooting involving law enforcement officers.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to 3rd and County Road West on Monday night to assist deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

The officers then joined in on a pursuit, where shots were fired at an OPD vehicle. No one was hurt in the shooting.

A 16-year-old teen involved in the chase was arrested and charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony.

Police say that a second suspect is still wanted in connection to the case.

