Midland residents dealing with sewage-like smell

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A ‘stinky’ smell - that’s what some Midland residents are dealing with inside their homes and driving around the area of Wadley and Loop 250.

“It smells like some kind of sewage to me, a sewage smell. I smelt it last night, I smelt it earlier this morning come to think about it,” said Bennie Brazell, a longtime Midland resident.

Brazell says he began smelling the foul odor off and on coming through his vent last week and says the smell is unbearable.

“I goes out and sit in the front there sometimes and get some fresh air and come back in.”

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says it’s aware of the complaints about the unpleasant odor. The TCEQ Says that a complaint investigation has now been initiated.

The City of Midland tells CBS7 that it has received calls on the smell, but hasn’t been able to identify where it’s coming from. After an investigation, it’s believed that the smells are not related to any of the City’s utilities.

