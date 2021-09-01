Midland police identify man killed in vehicle-pedestrian accident

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed after being hit by a truck in Midland on Tuesday night.

The victim has been identified as Eric Font, 33, of Jasper, Texas.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of E. Interstate 20′s service road for an accident at 9:31 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a gray 2017 Chevrolet Silverado stopped along the road. The driver told police he had hit someone who was walking along the road.

The man, identified as Font, was found off the roadway on the south side of the road. He died at the scene.

Police say their investigation into the accident is ongoing.

