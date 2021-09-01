Advertisement

Midland police identify man killed in vehicle-pedestrian accident

Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed after being hit by a truck in Midland on Tuesday night.

The victim has been identified as Eric Font, 33, of Jasper, Texas.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of E. Interstate 20′s service road for an accident at 9:31 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a gray 2017 Chevrolet Silverado stopped along the road. The driver told police he had hit someone who was walking along the road.

The man, identified as Font, was found off the roadway on the south side of the road. He died at the scene.

Police say their investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monahans kindergarten temporarily closing due to COVID-19
Texas hospitals say they've lost many nurses and other staffers to burnout from the COVID-19...
The state’s sending thousands of health care workers to Texas hospitals amid a new COVID-19 surge. Will it be enough?
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 2 missing Texas children found
Davy Macias, a 37-year-old labor and delivery nurse for Kaiser Permanente, died from COVID-19...
Mother of 5 dies from COVID-19 without meeting newborn daughter

Latest News

Teen arrested, charged with shooting at Odessa police officers
COVID-19 in West Texas.
COVID-19 information for West Texas
Midland ISD Administration Building.
Midland ISD looking for volunteers for Facility Master Planning
The Texas permitless carry law goes into effect Sept. 1.
Permitless carry now in effect, but doesn’t apply to everyone