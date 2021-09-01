Midland ISD looking for volunteers for Facility Master Planning

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD is looking to form a Facility Master Planning committee that would assess the District’s facilities and possible needs in the future.

According to a release, committee members may be family of current, future or former students, alumni, business or nonprofit leaders, or members of the community at large.

“This committee will be critical to shape the future of facilities for our students, staff, and the district as a whole,” said Administrative Services Chief Kellie Spencer. “We are seeking Midlanders who see this as an opportunity to serve the community.”

Members of the committee would work to review the district’s facility audit, get feedback from the community and offer recommendations to the school board.

Those who are interested in joining the committee can apply here.

