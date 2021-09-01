How the Texas Heartbeat Bill will affect West Texans

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Barring any legal action, Texas’s Heartbeat Bill will go into effect at midnight. The bill is regarded as the strictest anti-abortion legislation in the country. The nearest abortion clinic in West Texas is already over 200 miles away.

The bill effectively bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected... or around six weeks into pregnancy.

Private citizens will be granted the power to sue abortion providers, or anyone who helps someone receive an abortion after the fetal heartbeat has been detected.

The bill provides exemptions in the case of medical emergencies, and only medical emergencies. It does not exempt cases of rape or incest.

CBS7 looked into the bill and how it will affect West Texans.

