How to experience the joy of positive anticipation

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Jay Hendricks was joined by Kristi Edwards and Melanie Saiz of Centers for Children and Families to discuss the joy of positive anticipation.

The following comes from Centers.

In a world that leaves little to the imagination, daydreaming about the future can be good for your mental health.

What is positive anticipation?

Anticipation, itself, is a feeling of expectation or excitement about something that is going to happen in the future.

One of the most powerful tools in the brain’s box of tricks is positive anticipation.

How does positive anticipation work?

Studies have shown that when emotional responses were measured, levels of excitement and happiness were higher when participants were asked to think about a future event vs. a happy memory

Having things to look forward to is a major coping strategy. It helps us recover and adapt to stressors.

When people experience depression, positive anticipation often disappears Normalize Mental Health Challenges: This experience is universal, which makes the subject of mental health and well-being easier to discuss Be vulnerable and connect on a human level Encourage people to seek therapy Remind people to take time off when needed—it is so important to avoid burnout



What are some ways people can practice positive anticipation?

Make plans Regularly schedule things to look forward to—both big and small From a vacation to Bora Bora to a Saturday afternoon indulgence in a good book—always have something to day dream about

Taking joy in planning and research Vacation, Dinner out with your Spouse, A Weekend Family Trip— Avoid becoming stressed by the planning by using the time to daydream and become excited about your upcoming time

Change your routine Make an effort to try new items on the menu Take a new route to work Monotony can interfere with anticipation

Try to savor each anticipated event Anticipation is important, but it is also important to live in the moment you were awaiting. All of this creates memories—even further extending your joy.



If someone is having trouble looking forward to the future, what should they do?

If you try to put some of the steps into practice and cannot seem to find ways to see happiness in your future, it might be time to contact a therapist.

We are experiencing extraordinarily difficult times and we all need a little help finding our joy right now.

Therapists can help you work through the barriers that are getting the way of positive anticipation. Give us a call!

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.