Fort Davis ISD temporarily closes school for COVID-19

Fort Davis ISD.
Fort Davis ISD.(FDISD)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FORT DAVIS, Texas (KOSA) - A Fort Davis ISD school was closed Wednesday due to COVID-19.

The school district announced that Dirks-Anderson Elementary was closed due to a number of students and staff testing positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, the district was scheduled to clean and disinfect the campus. Students are set to resume normal schedules on Thursday.

