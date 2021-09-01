DPS identifies Odessa man killed in crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A man was killed and a woman was hurt in a crash outside of Odessa on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Hector Talamantes, 38, of Odessa.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on State Loop 338 two miles to the southwest of Odessa at 6:55 p.m.

When troopers arrived, they found a crash involving a Ford F-150 and a Chevrolet Suburban.

The driver of the Suburban, identified as Talamantes, died at the scene. The driver of the F-150 was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the F-150 was traveling north on SL 338 when it failed to stay in its lane and crashed into the Suburban.

DPS says that neither driver was wearing their seat belt at the time.

The crash remains under investigation.

