Red Cross looking for volunteers to help Hurricane Ida evacuees

An American Red Cross vehicle.
An American Red Cross vehicle.(American Red Cross)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The American Red Cross Permian Basin is looking for volunteers to work in shelters housing Hurricane Ida evacuees.

Right now, the American Red Cross has set up over 60 shelters with 700 volunteers all over the world helping those who have been affected by the hurricane.

The Permian Basin Chapter of the Red Cross is actively looking for volunteers to join them for two weeks in the hard-hit areas on the Gulf Coast.

Volunteers must undergo a three-hour virtual training on how to work in a shelter before being deployed.

Tracy Austin, the Executive Director of the Permian Basin Chapter, says it’s looking for an ‘unlimited’ amount of volunteers.

“We would love to have people from the Permian basin deployed to affected areas in Louisiana, Mississippi, and many other areas that people are suffering. One of the great things that you will find when you deploy with the Red Cross is that we have the best volunteers in the world,” said Austin.

The Permian Basin Chapter expects to deploy its emergency response vehicle with food and supplies this week.

You can find volunteer information online here.

