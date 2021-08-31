Odessa police chief reflects on August 31

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - August 31. The date that makes Chief Michael Gerke pause when he thinks back on what happened two years ago.

Chief Gerke says he was at home on that Saturday when he started getting calls that something was very wrong.

What started as a typical day for 16 of his officers took a turn for the worst when they got reports of an active shooter driving through town.

“To this day, the United States has never experienced something like this mobile mass shooter. You know when you have a mass shooter, it’s generally isolated to one building, one area, and this just kept moving and kept moving,” said Chief Gerke.

The chief says the fact that the shooter was mobile presented challenges for the department, forcing officers to make adjustments as they tracked him down.

In a matter of 15 minutes, the Odessa Police Department sent more than 60 officers to over a dozen crime scenes.

“All those people that responded and helped and tried to stop this. Stop the madness. That was awesome, just seeing some of the things we saw from our officers going back and reviewing bodycams,” Chief Gerke said.

Chief Gerke says this shooting changed how they train for active shooter situations.

Instead of just training for one active crime scene, they now prepare for multiple in case the shooter is mobile.

Chief Gerke says the anniversary brings up many tough memories but adds that people should be proud of how the community came together.

“The people here, the heart, the soul and the strength that they have the resiliency and the ability to bounce back and keep fighting and keep moving forward, that’s amazing, and that’s our beauty.”

When thinking about the date, Chief Gerke says he thinks about the families of the victims and the people who stepped up to help on that dark day.

