Mother and daughter recount close call in mass shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A mother and daughter are recounting their experience two years after they were nearly killed by the gunman in the Odessa mass shooting.

Ginny Head and Madison Stuart are sharing their story for the first time.

“It was pure shock,” Ginny said. “I would never in a million years think someone would do something like this.”

Ginny and her daughter Madison are lucky to be alive. During the rampage, the gunman fired a bullet into their car.

The bullet went through the door and into the front passenger seat where it almost hit Madison.

The high school senior keeps the shrapnel pulled out of the seat in a baggie as a stark reminder of how close she came to tragedy.

“Like that could have been in me instead of in my seat,” she said.

It’s a thought that makes her mother shudder.

“Oh, it sickens me just knowing that one more inch either way it would have probably penetrated the back of the seat and hurt her,” Ginny said.

Two years later, it’s still tough for both of them to talk about what happened. What’s even worse is thinking about the families that weren’t so lucky.

“It just breaks my heart that someone lost their loved ones over someone who did something so ugly,” Ginny said.

Ginny and Madison said they’re still processing what happened to them, but they believe that talking about that day is a positive step towards healing that trauma.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.